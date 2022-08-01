Di Grassi wins London E-Prix finale

Lucas di Grassi has claimed first win with Venturi Racing in the final race of the London E-Prix double-header.

Di Grassi emerged from the last of three mandatory Attack Mode activations with enough margin to claim the Race 14 victory, with Race 13 winner Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti) finishing second and Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries, third.

The Brazilian was ecstatic with the result.

“[Winning] means everything, di Grassi said.

“It was a massive fight with Jake.

“It was very strategic, using Attack Mode at the right moment, saving energy at the right moment.

“The team gave me the perfect feedback.

“The car was amazing today [Sunday] and after what happened yesterday [Saturday], I think we deserve it very much.”

Championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne finished fourth, after starting from 13th on the grid.

His closest title rival, Jaguar driver Mitch Evans, had made his way as high as fourth from 14th at the start of the race but a late technical problem led to a retirement, and a hammer blow to his championship chances.

António Félix da Costa (DS Techeetah) fought to fifth, while Sebastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams), Robin Frijns (Envision Racing), Sam Bird (Jaguar TCS Racing), Sérgio Sette Câmara, and Pascal Wehrlein rounded out the top 10.

Nick Cassidy could not back up his podium effort from the previous race and did not finish the race.

Heading into the final two races of the championship in South Korea, the championship battle is set to be a head-to-head clash between Vandoorne and Evans for the title.

The Belgian now holds a commanding 36-point margin over the Jaguar driver on the points table, with 58 points remaining.

The final two races of the 2022 Formula E World Championship will take place at the Seoul E-Prix on August 13-14.

All sessions will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.