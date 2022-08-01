Aussies crowned FIM Speedway of Nations world champions

Australia has defeated Great Britain to earn its first FIM Speedway of Nations title in 20 years.

Jack Holder and Max Fricke overcame the British duo Dan Bewley and Robert Lambert 7-2 in the Grand Final, held at the Vojens Speedway Center in Denmark, with Holder scoring four points, while Fricke scored three.

It is Australia’s first team triumph since they won the 2002 FIM Speedway World Cup Final at British track Peterborough.

The Roos won the first semi-final with 35 points, to progress to the next stage.

While Great Britain netted most points during the regular heats of the Final, the Australians defeated Sweden 6-3 in the Grand Final Qualifier, with Holder posting four points, while Fricke scored two.

The Swedes would go on finish in third place.

Australian team manager Mark Lemon hailed his FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship-winning team as heroes.

“I do this job to help our riders perform at their best and highest level, success is just an absolute bonus,” Lemon enthused.

“We have worked hard for a number of years and there have been some guys who have been chipping away and not got to appreciate this feeling, I really feel for them.

“But it is a real honour to be leading our country and to win the World Championship for all those fans who get up in the early hours of the morning back home to watch us and support the boys, it’s just a fantastic feeling.

“Working with these riders is a privilege for me, we have been trying for so long and came so close for so many years.

“We have had riders who have been capable and because of one thing or another, it hasn’t happened.

“It’s world championship racing and anything can happen.

“These boys have done the country proud and have done themselves proud.

“Now they can call themselves world champions and it’s a fantastic achievement.”

The FIM Speedway action now heads to Welsh capital Cardiff as the city hosts its 20th FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain on Saturday, August 13.

FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS FINAL SCORES

1 AUSTRALIA 30: 1 Jason Doyle 0, 2 Max Fricke 11, 3 Jack Holder 19.

2 GREAT BRITAIN 32: 1 Tai Woffinden 0, 2 Robert Lambert 18, 3 Dan Bewley 14.

3 SWEDEN 30: 1 Fredrik Lindgren 10, 2 Oliver Berntzon 20, 3 Victor Palovaara 0.

4 DENMARK 28: 1 Leon Madsen 15, 2 Mikkel Michelsen 13, 3 Anders Thomsen 0.

5 CZECH REPUBLIC 27: 1 Vaclav Milik 18, 2 Jan Kvech 9, 3 Petr Chlupac 0.

6 POLAND 26: 1 Bartosz Zmarzlik 20, 2 Patryk Dudek 2, 3 Maciej Janowski 4.

7 FINLAND 16: 1 Timo Lahti 14, 2 Timi Salonen 0, 3 Jesse Mustonen 2.