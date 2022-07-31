> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Indy GP IndyCar race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 31st July, 2022 - 3:29pm

Highlights of a dramatic Indianapolis Grand Prix in which Alexander Rossi broke a three-year drought and Will Power reclaimed the IndyCar Series lead.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]