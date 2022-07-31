The Bend SuperUte race red-flagged due to broken kerb

Haltech V8 SuperUte Series Race 3 at The Bend has been red flagged due to kerb damage.

Pieces of the higher, inner kerb at Turn 12 either came loose or will pulled away entirely, prompting the stoppage.

Replays suggested Christopher Formosa dragged the pieces loose after a spin.

Aside from part of the kerb now being missing, the damage also leaves exposed bolts which could easily cause punctures.

Race 2 winner Adam Marjoram was leading at the team of the stoppage but, with no restart coming and insufficient laps completed, Race 3 will be a non-result.

The Repco Supercars Championship field is due on-track this morning at 09:35 local time/10:05 AEST for Qualifying for Race 22.

Update 09:35 AEST

Repairs continuing