Supercars makes changes after tyre controversy

Supercars has made changes to tyre allocation at The Bend Motorsport Park following Saturday’s controversy around the sets given to the two wildcards.

The Dunlop Soft compound batch issued to the wildcards of Zak Best and Jordan Boys is understood to have been manufactured on a different date to the batch the rest of the field were issued for the event.

It caused a stir in the paddock at the OTR SuperSprint, with the topic thrust into the spotlight when Best claimed a shock pole position for Race 21.

Speedcafe.com understands a solution has been reached for Sunday’s action.

Each car has now been given one singular tyre from the batch originally allocated to the wildcards.

The wildcards have subsequently been re-allocated tyres from the more common batch in order to complete the weekend.

In effect, each entry will now have a mismatching set of softs, with one tyre from what has been described to Speedcafe.com by one team as a “special” set.

While the compound is no different, the gap in the time between manufacturing – owing to production schedules – is what has raised eyebrows.

Qualifying for Race 22 of the Repco Supercars Championship begins at 09:35 local time/10:05 AEST.