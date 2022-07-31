> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 31st July, 2022 - 1:13pm

The provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
10 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
19 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing

The Hungarian Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.

