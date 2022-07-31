Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:18.407
|1:18.154
|1:17.377
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:18.434
|1:17.946
|1:17.421
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:18.806
|1:17.768
|1:17.567
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:18.653
|1:18.121
|1:17.769
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:18.866
|1:18.216
|1:18.018
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:18.716
|1:17.904
|1:18.078
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:18.374
|1:18.035
|1:18.142
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:18.935
|1:18.445
|1:18.157
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:18.775
|1:18.198
|1:18.379
|10
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:18.509
|1:17.703
|1:18.823
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:19.118
|1:18.516
|
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:18.973
|1:18.573
|
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:18.993
|1:18.825
|
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:19.205
|1:19.137
|
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:19.164
|1:19.202
|
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:19.240
|
|
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:19.256
|
|
|18
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:19.273
|
|
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:19.527
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:19.570
|
|
