> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 31st July, 2022 - 1:42am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:18.407 1:18.154 1:17.377
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.434 1:17.946 1:17.421
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:18.806 1:17.768 1:17.567
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:18.653 1:18.121 1:17.769
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:18.866 1:18.216 1:18.018
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:18.716 1:17.904 1:18.078
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:18.374 1:18.035 1:18.142
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:18.935 1:18.445 1:18.157
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:18.775 1:18.198 1:18.379
10 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:18.509 1:17.703 1:18.823
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:19.118 1:18.516
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:18.973 1:18.573
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:18.993 1:18.825
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:19.205 1:19.137
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:19.164 1:19.202
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.240
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:19.256
18 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:19.273
19 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.527
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:19.570

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]