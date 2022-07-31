Massive crash in Aussie Racing Cars race

Mark Griffith was involved in a massive crash on the opening lap of the final Aussie Racing Cars race at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The crash was caused by Griffith’s car touching the left rear quarter of Matt Gooding’s car at the Turn 14/Turn 15 complex.

The contact resulted in Gooding spinning back into the path of Car #19, which barrel-rolled several times before coming to a halt on the infield.

Medical crews were quickly on scene, with Griffith able to walk from the vehicle as the Safety Car took control of the field.

Kody Garland would go on to win the race from Joshua Anderson, and Lachlan Ward.