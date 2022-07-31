Love clean sweeps The Bend amid final race rollover

Aaron Love won the final race of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship under Safety Car, after a massive rollover earlier in the race at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Sonic Motor Racing Services driver recorded a clean sweep, winning the solitary race on Saturday, before taking a commanding lights-to-flag victory in the 14-lap Endurance Cup earlier today, before the final 11-lap race finished under Safety Car this afternoon.

Love was elated with the hat-trick of wins.

“I’m over the moon to be honest, we had some awesome pace in practice, then putting pole by a really good margin was nice then to go away and win three from three and do it not comfortably, but really smoothly, I couldn’t be happier,” Love said.

“All credit to the Sonic team, its been a long time coming and I’m just happy that we made it work and that we got it done this weekend.

“I’m not sure what it is about this track but sonic has always seem to have gone well here, it’s just a real credit to Mick [Ritter], Mike [Henry] and Maria [Ritter] and everyone there, they always give me an awesome machine to drive and they put in 110 percent every day and every night, so huge credit to them I couldn’t be happier.”

EMA Motorsport’s David Russell and RAM Motorsport driver Dylan O’Keeffe completed the podium in Race 3, with Simon Fallon, Christian Pancione, championship contender David Wall, Luke Youlden, Brad Shiels, Max Vidau, and Michael Almond rounding out the top 10.

O’Keeffe would finish second for the round, with Russell in third place.

The final race was marred by a massive rollover, after a collision between The Bend owner Sam Shahin and Pro-Am class rival Liam Talbot, with the latter’s car rolling over on Lap 2.

Talbot walked away from the car, but slammed the door on his Porsche in frustration.

It was the second major rollover of the day, after Mark Griffith barrel-rolled several times in the final Aussie Racing Cars encounter of the weekend.

Prior to the rollover the same lap, there was drama for championship leader Harri Jones who spun, which would eventually lead to him finishing the race in 16th place.

Geoff Emery came from the back of the grid to claim the Pro-Am class race win under Safety Car over Shahin and Dean Cook, though the results for the weekend remain provisional pending post-event investigations.

Round 6 of the Carrera Cup Australia Championship will take place at Sandown Raceway on August 19-21.