Bowe to race in RX8 Cup Series

Supercars Hall of Famer John Bowe will race in the RX8 Cup Series, at the upcoming Sydney Motorsport Park round.

The 1995 Australian Touring Car Champion and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner will drive a Mazda RX8 with the Ric Shaw Racing team outfit in the one-make series.

“I am looking forward to getting back into grassroots motorsport in the form of the one-make RX8 Series run by rotary guru Ric Shaw,” Bowe said.

The Tasmanian native boasts nine national titles in four different categories over a career spanning 45 years.

He won the Australian Drivers’ Championship during the Formula Mondial era twice and secured an Australian Sports Car Championship, before winning his touring car title in 1995.

The six-time Touring Car Masters series winner is familiar with racing Mazda rotaries as he was part of the Japanese marque’s factory team which ran the RX7s back in the Bathurst 12 hour in the early 1990s.

He and Dick Johnson also shared victory in an RX7 in the 1995 Eastern Creek 12 Hour, which had replaced the Mount Panorama enduro.