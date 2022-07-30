> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: The Bend Supercars preview and latest news

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 30th July, 2022 - 9:00am

In the latest episode of Ryco Filters Clearing The Air, Speedcafe.com journalist Slade Perrins previews this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint at The Bend and recaps the latest Supercars news.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]