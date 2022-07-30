> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 30th July, 2022 - 10:20pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 17 1:41.480
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 13 1:42.141 +0.661s
3 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 18 1:42.381 +0.901s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 9 1:43.205 +1.725s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 13 1:43.434 +1.954s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 15 1:43.570 +2.090s
7 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 14 1:43.589 +2.109s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 12 1:43.743 +2.263s
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 14 1:44.178 +2.698s
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 19 1:44.655 +3.175s
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 11 1:44.832 +3.352s
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 17 1:45.156 +3.676s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 16 1:45.570 +4.090s
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 10 1:45.624 +4.144s
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 16 1:45.638 +4.158s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:45.691 +4.211s
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 1:45.850 +4.370s
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:45.930 +4.450s
19 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:46.091 +4.611s
20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 10 1:48.240 +6.760s

