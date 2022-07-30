Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:41.480
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13
|1:42.141
|+0.661s
|3
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|18
|1:42.381
|+0.901s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|9
|1:43.205
|+1.725s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|13
|1:43.434
|+1.954s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|15
|1:43.570
|+2.090s
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|14
|1:43.589
|+2.109s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|1:43.743
|+2.263s
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|14
|1:44.178
|+2.698s
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|19
|1:44.655
|+3.175s
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|11
|1:44.832
|+3.352s
|12
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|1:45.156
|+3.676s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|16
|1:45.570
|+4.090s
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|1:45.624
|+4.144s
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|16
|1:45.638
|+4.158s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|1:45.691
|+4.211s
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|1:45.850
|+4.370s
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:45.930
|+4.450s
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:46.091
|+4.611s
|20
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|10
|1:48.240
|+6.760s
