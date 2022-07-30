> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 30th July, 2022 - 2:19am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 26 1:18.445
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 28 1:18.662 +0.217s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 29 1:18.676 +0.231s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 25 1:18.728 +0.283s
5 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 26 1:18.872 +0.427s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 29 1:19.049 +0.604s
7 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 31 1:19.253 +0.808s
8 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 28 1:19.355 +0.910s
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 28 1:19.397 +0.952s
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 30 1:19.411 +0.966s
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:19.547 +1.102s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:19.605 +1.160s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:19.614 +1.169s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 29 1:19.702 +1.257s
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:19.730 +1.285s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 28 1:19.818 +1.373s
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 27 1:19.985 +1.540s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 29 1:20.488 +2.043s
19 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 30 1:20.521 +2.076s
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 20 1:20.615 +2.170s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]