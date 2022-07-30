Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|26
|1:18.445
|
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|28
|1:18.662
|+0.217s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|29
|1:18.676
|+0.231s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|25
|1:18.728
|+0.283s
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|26
|1:18.872
|+0.427s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|29
|1:19.049
|+0.604s
|7
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|31
|1:19.253
|+0.808s
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|28
|1:19.355
|+0.910s
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|28
|1:19.397
|+0.952s
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|30
|1:19.411
|+0.966s
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:19.547
|+1.102s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:19.605
|+1.160s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:19.614
|+1.169s
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|29
|1:19.702
|+1.257s
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:19.730
|+1.285s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|28
|1:19.818
|+1.373s
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|27
|1:19.985
|+1.540s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|29
|1:20.488
|+2.043s
|19
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|30
|1:20.521
|+2.076s
|20
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|20
|1:20.615
|+2.170s
