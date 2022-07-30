Marjoram wins on SuperUtes debut

Adam Marjoram has taken his first win in the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, prevailing in Race 2 at The Bend Motorsport Park.

A former Dunlop Super2 Series and V8 Utes driver but a SuperUtes debutant, Marjoram moved up three spots in his Mitsubishi Triton to win the Top 50 percent Reverse Grid race.

Series leader Aaron Borg charged from the rear of the field in his Holden Colorado to finish second, breaking the lap record in the process, and 20-year-old Ryan Gilroy made the most of starting from pole to get onto the podium in his Ford Ranger.

Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux) finished fourth, ahead of Race 1 winner David Sieders (Mitsubishi Triton), while Ben Walsh (Toyota Hilux) finished sixth.

Series contender George Gutierrez, who started fifth after a fuel surge issue resulted in him dropping from second to finish third in Race 1, dropped down to 13th after spinning his Holden Colorado in the race, before he mounted a recovery effort to finish seventh.

Rohan Barry (Toyota Hilux), Chris Formosa (Ford Ranger), and Gerard Maggs (Mitsubishi Triton) rounded out the top 10.

Ellexandra Best, sister of Supercars wildcard pole-sitter Zak, crossed the line in her Mitsubishi Triton ahead of David Casey (Isuzu D-Max), Richard Mork (Mazda BT-50), and Craig Jenner (Mazda BT-50), with Dean Brooking (Toyota Hilux) completing the standings.

Race 3 of Round 4 of the V8 SuperUte Series starts tomorrow at 08:30 ACST/09:00 AEST.