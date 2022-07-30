Lamborghini seals first-ever pole for 24 Hours of Spa

Lamborghini will start from pole for the first time in the 74th running of the 24 Hours of Spa.

Andrea Caldarelli surged to a momentous pole in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo with a 2:16.221s, as Orange1 K-PAX Racing becomes first American team to start from first position.

While the Italian’s opening lap came up short on the 2:16.375s set by Mercedes-AMG ace Raffaele Marciello, a remarkably consistent lap on his second attempt enabled Caldarelli to cross the line with a time that proved good enough for pole.

Marciello, who secured Super Pole at the previous two editions of the race, sealed a front row while Klaus Bachler will start from third in the #54 Dinamic Motorsport Porsche 911 GT R after setting a 2:16.446s.

Bachler will share the second row with Luca Stolz (#2 AMG Team GetSpeed Mercedes-AMG), who like Marciello enjoyed a much better run in Super Pole than in Qualifying.

Mirko Bortolotti (#63 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini) and Kevin Estre (#221 GPX Martini Racing Porsche) will form an all-star third row of the grid, both drivers having made good progress from their running slots.

Mattia Drudi was the best of the Audi contingent, qualifying the #12 Team Tresor entry in seventh.

The Iron Lynx Ferrari squad, that finished one-two in Qualifying, faltered with neither the #51 of Nicklas Nielsen nor the #71 of Antonio Fuoco among the top 10 at the end of the session.

The Ferrari runners could only manage 11th and 13th for the #71 and #51 cars respectively.

Two more brands were represented in Super Pole, with Nick Catsburg (#98 ROWE Racing BMW) and Maxime Martin (#95 Beechdean AMR Aston Martin) taking 16th and 17th respectively.

Silver Cup pole was also settled during the session after three cars progressed to the deciding shootout via last night’s qualifying.

Running first, Fabian Schiller delivered a very impressive performance at the wheel of the #777 Al Manar Racing by HRT Mercedes-AMG to secure ninth overall, beating several big names in the process.

Schiller posted a 2:16.774s, beating the #30 Team WRT Audi of Thomas Neubauer by more than half a second.

Konsta Lappalainen completed the Silver Cup trio, rounding out the top 20 in his #14 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini.

The 24 Hours of Spa will get underway at 00:45 AEST on Sunday and will conclude the same time on Monday morning.