Lamborghini loses 24 Hours of Spa pole over technicality

Orange1 K-PAX Racing has lost pole position for the 24 Hours of Spa race due to a technical infringement on its #6 Lamborghini.

The Stewards released a bulletin confirming the breach.

“The engine parameters of Car 6 are not in line with the Balance of Performance test and the air filters used by Car 6 are not in line with the ones used by Lamborghini during the Balance of Performance (BOP) test,” it read.

According to the bulletin, the Technical Delegate reported that the engine parameters of Car 6, airbox pressure, and calculated torque from the competitor’s own ECU channel were not in line with the BOP test collected figures.

“It also reported that the air filters used by Car 6 are not in line with the ones used during the BOP test,” the bulletin announced.

“Having heard from the competitor’s representative and representatives from Lamborghini, the Stewards accept that competitor is in compliance with the Lamborghini operating manual.

“However, having studied data analysis and photographic evidence, the Stewards determine that this is a breach of the regulation.”

All of the car’s lap times have therefore been cancelled and it will also drop 10 grid positions.

Furthermore, K-PAX has been fined $25,000.

Pending any appeals, the decision has resulted in the #88 AMG Team Akkodis ASP Mercedes-AMG of Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella, and Jules Gounon inheriting pole position.

During the Super Pole session, Marciello ran 12th and lost his first flying lap for exceeding track limits.

His second effort began solidly, while a monster middle sector was enough to vault the Swiss driver to the head of the order when he took the chequered flag with a time of 2:16.375s.

The five cars that followed could not topple the #88 Mercedes-AMG, before K-PAX Racing’s Andrea Caldarelli set his now-deleted pole time of 2:16.221s.

The 2022 24 Hours of Spa race gets underway at 00:45 AEST.