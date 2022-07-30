Ferrari in control on Friday at Hungarian GP

Charles Leclerc ensured Ferrari topped the day’s two practice sessions at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

His performance followed Carlos Sainz going fastest in Free Practice 1 earlier in the day, underscoring the pace of the scarlet machines possessed.

Lando Norris did much the same for McLaren by ending the day second fastest, while Daniel Ricciardo was fifth in a strong showing from the British squad.

As was the case in Free Practice 1, Aston Martin again headed the field out on track early in the second session.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll completed an installation lap before returning to the pits.

The remainder of the field was out on track in an especially busy start to proceedings.

Medium tyres were the preference for most, with only the McLaren pairing on the hards, as was Esteban Ocon, while both Williams drivers were on softs.

Leclerc was the early pace setter, the Ferrari driver recording a 1:18.911s with his team-mate second best, just over half a second slower.

Alex Albon has a spin at the first corner, locking the rear axle which pitched him into the run off to draw a brief yellow flag.

That interrupted George Russell, who was about to start a qualifying simulation, the Mercedes driver aborting his lap before going again next time around to set the fourth quickest time, a 1:19.711s.

It was an early salvo as the qualifying simulation phase began, Norris going fastest with a 1:18.662s.

That lasted only until Leclerc completed his run, a 1:18.445s for the Ferrari driver.

Just after the midway point of the session, Ricciardo completed his qualifying run, going third best with a time 0.2s slower than Norris had managed earlier.

The Australian was pushed down to fourth soon after when Sainz recorded a 1:18.676s, falling another place when Verstappen delivered a 1:18.728s.

Focus then, as it typically does, shift towards long race pace.

That saw Norris swap onto the hard compound tyres, while at Ferrari, Leclerc carried on using the soft tyres despite his revised focus.

The Monegasque reported his car felt sluggish in fourth gear, slowing and returning to the pits where it was investigated though the delay was brief.

As he headed back out, his progress was temporarily halted when he hit the jack pulling out of the garage.

The session then petered out, Leclerc ending the day fastest from Norris, Sainz, Verstappen, and Ricciardo.

Completing the top 10 were Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Russell, Sergio Perez, and Valtteri Bottas.

The weather is expected to turn heading into Saturday and the final practice hour, with thunderstorms forecast which some suggest will hang around for qualifying too.

Free Practice 3 is scheduled to commence at 21:00 AEST this evening.

Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2