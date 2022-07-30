F1 launches campaign to tackle abuse

Formula 1 has made what it describes as a ‘community call for abuse to be driven out of sport’ with the launch of its Drive it Out initiative.

The behaviour of fans at events has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks, most notably at the Austrian Grand Prix.

There, a number of spectators reported being harassed and discriminated against, prompting the sport and promoter to respond.

Security was increased once the issue became apparent, and messages were conveyed to the crowd over the big screens throughout the venue.

However, concern does not centre only on spectators at events, with drivers, officials, media, and others associated with the sport frequently receiving a barrage of vitriol online.

In the wake of last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nicholas Latifi received death threats, the Canadian not alone in being the focus of abuse.

Following calls from the likes of Hamilton for action rather than words, Formula 1 has announced a new initiative which includes all 20 drivers, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Together, they’ve released a video message which acknowledges the passionate support fans have, and the role it has in the sport, it calls for that support not to cross the line.

“Formula 1 is all about competition and rivalries, but also respect,” a statement on the sport’s official Twitter account said following the launch of the imitative.

“Respect as competitors. Respect for our fans. Respect for the whole F1 family.

“Abuse of any kind is not welcome online, or anywhere in F1.

“We are united and ask you all to join us in driving this out of all sport and society. We have a duty to call this out and say – ‘no more’.

“Those who hide behind social media with abusive and disrespectful views are not our fans.

“If you cannot be respectful, then don’t be part of our sport.”