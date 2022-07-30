Controversy over Supercars wildcard tyre batches

A different manufactured date of tyres for the two Supercars wildcards has caused controversy in the Supercars paddock at The Bend Motorsport Park.

It’s understood the wildcards of Tickford Racing’s Zak Best and Image Racing’s Jordan Boys were both issued a different batch of the Dunlop Soft tyre compound compared to the rest of the field.

Speedcafe.com understands the wildcards’ batch was manufactured on a different date to those issued to the remainder of the field.

Brought to the forefront of attention by the shock pole position for Best ahead of Race 21, concerns have been raised by teams.

Speedcafe.com understands Supercars is working on a resolution.

More to follow…