Brown, Kostecki re-sign at Erebus Motorsport

Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki will both stay on at Erebus Motorsport in the Repco Supercars Championship through to the end of 2024.

Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus has confirmed an unchanged driver line-up for the next two seasons, with its drivers signing a multi-year extension.

It means Brown and Kostecki’s streak of being team-mates for every season since their main game debut (2021) will continue into a third and fourth year.

Speculation had swirled of Brown possibly moving to Shell V-Power Racing Team, though the 24-year-old dismissed those as “just rumours”.

Next year he will embark on his sixth consecutive season under the Erebus banner having first appeared at the team as a co-driver in 2018.

“It’s awesome to re-sign with Erebus and have that continuity and loyalty with the team as we go into the next chapter,” said Brown.

“Our journey together has been great so far and I want to thank Betty [Klimenko, team owner] and Barry [Ryan, CEO] for their continued support.

“There’s a lot of great people in the team, and we’ve seen throughout the last year that we can run right up the front.

“I’ve got a great team-mate in Brodie, and I wouldn’t want anyone else in the seat next to me. We’re both young, hungry drivers that want to do the best we can.

“Moving forward into Gen3 it’s going to be really important to have two solid drivers with a good team around you trying to push each other forward.

“I think we’ll be able to show what we can do and what we’re capable of.”

Kostecki had flagged plans to race in NASCAR in 2023, though any appearances would be somewhat of a cameo given he will stay on full-time with Erebus in Supercars.

Speedcafe.com understands Kostecki’s NASCAR plans are still in the works.

“Erebus is my family so it’s very exciting for me to be able to re-sign and look forward to the next two years together,” Kostecki said.

“We had a great start together last year in my rookie season and a great start to this year, and we continue to strive to be better.”

Ryan described Brown and Kostecki as ‘the only drivers we want’.

“After bringing Brodie and Will into the main game as rookies last season, they are still both the only drivers we want to lead our team into Gen3 and what will be a critical first two seasons,” he said.

“They have been unquestionably loyal to Erebus and have committed to being here long-term, and that’s something we’re very proud of.

“Great teams are hard to create and having our two drivers signed for our next journey together complements the commitment and loyalty of the rest of our team and our goal to get to the top of Supercars.

“We still have a lot we are targeting for 2022 and we will be giving our all to win races and really target being the final team to win Bathurst in the current cars.”

Qualifying for the Supercars Championship at The Bend Motorsport Park begins at 13:30 local time/14:00 AEST.