What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport
IndyCar’s earlier Indianapolis road course race of 2022
IndyCar and Formula E reach a critical phase of the season this weekend and Stan Sport is the only place to see them.
IndyCar as back at Indianapolis for a race on The Brickyard’s road course, while Formula E literally races through the ExCeL building in London.
IndyCar Series at Indianapolis road course
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of Event 12 of the season includes all of the key sessions, live and ad-free, starting late tonight.
IndyCar session times
|Friday, July 29
|
|
|23:30 AEST
|Practice
|Live on Stan Sport
|Saturday, July 30
|
|
|03:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|22:15 AEST
|Warm Up
|
|Sunday, July 31
|
|
|02:30 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST
Formula E at London
The London E-Prix is a double-header, comprised of Races 13 and 14 of the season on a circuit which goes around and through an exhibition centre at Victoria Dock.
Formula E session times
|Saturday, July 30
|
|
|02:15 AEST
|Practice 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 02:10 AEST
|18:00 AEST
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:55 AEST
|19:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 19:30 AEST
|Sunday, July 31
|
|
|00:00 AEST
|Race – Round 13
|Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST
|17:30 AEST
|Practice 3
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:25 AEST
|19:40 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 19:30 AEST
|Monday, August 1
|
|
|00:00 AEST
|Race – Round 14
|Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]