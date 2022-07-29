What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

IndyCar and Formula E reach a critical phase of the season this weekend and Stan Sport is the only place to see them.

IndyCar as back at Indianapolis for a race on The Brickyard’s road course, while Formula E literally races through the ExCeL building in London.

IndyCar Series at Indianapolis road course

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of Event 12 of the season includes all of the key sessions, live and ad-free, starting late tonight.

IndyCar session times

Friday, July 29 23:30 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport Saturday, July 30 03:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport 22:15 AEST Warm Up Sunday, July 31 02:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST

Formula E at London

The London E-Prix is a double-header, comprised of Races 13 and 14 of the season on a circuit which goes around and through an exhibition centre at Victoria Dock.

Formula E session times