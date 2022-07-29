> News > IndyCar

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 29th July, 2022 - 4:37pm

IndyCar’s earlier Indianapolis road course race of 2022

IndyCar and Formula E reach a critical phase of the season this weekend and Stan Sport is the only place to see them.

IndyCar as back at Indianapolis for a race on The Brickyard’s road course, while Formula E literally races through the ExCeL building in London.

IndyCar Series at Indianapolis road course

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of Event 12 of the season includes all of the key sessions, live and ad-free, starting late tonight.

IndyCar session times

Friday, July 29
23:30 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport
Saturday, July 30
03:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport
22:15 AEST Warm Up
Sunday, July 31
02:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 02:00 AEST

Formula E at London

The London E-Prix is a double-header, comprised of Races 13 and 14 of the season on a circuit which goes around and through an exhibition centre at Victoria Dock.

Formula E session times

Saturday, July 30
02:15 AEST Practice 1 Live on Stan Sport from 02:10 AEST
18:00 AEST Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport from 17:55 AEST
19:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 19:30 AEST
Sunday, July 31
00:00 AEST Race – Round 13 Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST
17:30 AEST Practice 3 Live on Stan Sport from 17:25 AEST
19:40 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 19:30 AEST
Monday, August 1    
00:00 AEST Race – Round 14 Live on Stan Sport from 23:30 AEST

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]