> Features > Event Guides

R&J Batteries Event Guide: The Bend

By Steve Neumann

Friday 29th July, 2022 - 10:00am

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the 2022 OTR Supersprint

CLICK HERE to download the PDF.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]