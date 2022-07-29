Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|25
|1:18.750
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|1:18.880
|+0.130s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|25
|1:19.039
|+0.289s
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:19.299
|+0.549s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|27
|1:19.606
|+0.856s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|1:19.622
|+0.872s
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:19.710
|+0.960s
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|27
|1:19.841
|+1.091s
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|29
|1:20.348
|+1.598s
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:20.377
|+1.627s
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|25
|1:20.383
|+1.633s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:20.414
|+1.664s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:20.456
|+1.706s
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:20.695
|+1.945s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|22
|1:20.810
|+2.060s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|27
|1:20.834
|+2.084s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|1:20.921
|+2.171s
|18
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:21.027
|+2.277s
|19
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:21.179
|+2.429s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:21.413
|+2.663s
