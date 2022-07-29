> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 29th July, 2022 - 11:18pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 25 1:18.750
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 23 1:18.880 +0.130s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 25 1:19.039 +0.289s
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 20 1:19.299 +0.549s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 27 1:19.606 +0.856s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 23 1:19.622 +0.872s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:19.710 +0.960s
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 27 1:19.841 +1.091s
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 29 1:20.348 +1.598s
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 26 1:20.377 +1.627s
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 25 1:20.383 +1.633s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:20.414 +1.664s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:20.456 +1.706s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:20.695 +1.945s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 22 1:20.810 +2.060s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 27 1:20.834 +2.084s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 23 1:20.921 +2.171s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 24 1:21.027 +2.277s
19 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:21.179 +2.429s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:21.413 +2.663s

