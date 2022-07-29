Marjoram qualifies on pole in SuperUtes debut

Haltech V8 SuperUte Series debutant Adam Marjoram has qualified on pole at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The former Dunlop Super2 Series and V8 Utes driver posted a 2:12.0415s on the opening lap of the 15-minute hit-out, to secure pole position in his Ryco Racing Mitsubishi Triton.

It marks an impressive outing for the West Australian, who is substituting for Craig Dontas, who is recovering from a hand injury he sustained during the previous round in late May.

Series leader Aaron Borg in the ACDelco Sieders Racing Team Holden Colorado qualified on the front row of the grid with a 2.12.0985s, while team-mate David Sieders was third fastest with a 2:12.1027s in his Mitsubishi Triton.

Third-placed series contender Craig Woods qualified fourth in the Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux with a 2:12.1055s, while local racer and Practice 1 pacesetter George Gutierrez was fifth in the Go Sunny Solar Holden Colorado with a 2:12.2887s.

Ben Walsh (Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hilux), Ryan Gilroy (Sieders Racing Team Ford Ranger), Rohan Barry (Abcor Racing Toyota Hilux), Gerard Maggs (World’s Best Technology Mitsubishi Triton), and Chris Formosa (Allgate Motorsport Ford Ranger) rounded out the top 10.

Ellexandra Best (Best Leisure Industries Mitsubishi Triton), Dean Brooking (Gates JKD Racing Team Toyota Hilux), David Casey (Bendix Racing Isuzu D-Max), Richard Mork (City Rural Insurance Brokers Mazda BT-50), and Craig Jenner (Craig Jenner Racing Mazda BT-50) completed the grid.

The opening V8 SuperUte race at The Bend starts tomorrow at 09:10 ACST/09:40 AEST.