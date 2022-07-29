Love quickest in Carrera Cup practice at The Bend

Aaron Love has topped the timesheets in Friday practice for Round 5 of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Sonic Motor Racing Services driver set the best time of the day in Practice 2, with a blistering 1:49.9159s.

The impressive showing of pace could be a good omen of what is to come, with 12 rounds having passed since Sonic Motor Racing Team’s last round win in Carrera Cup.

EMA Motorsport driver David Russell, and Objective Racing’s Jackson Walls were second and third fastest with RAM Motorsport driver Dylan O’Keeffe and Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Callum Hedge rounding out the top five in Practice 2.

Hedge, who took his first round win at the previous round in Townsville, set the pace in Practice 1, recording 1.51.0039s on the final lap of the session to top the charts, ahead of the TekworkX Motorsport duo of Luke Youlden and Max Vidau.

Championship leader and McElrea Racing driver Harri Jones finished, 11th in Practice 1 and sixth in Practice 2, while title rival David Wall finished 14th in Practice 1 and 10th in Practice 2.

Adrian Flack was the fastest of the Pro-Am field in both sessions, posting 1:53.0251s in Practice 1 and 1:51.5797s in Practice 2.

The Bend owner Sam Shahin impressed on his home track, finishing second fastest in Practice 2 and third fastest in Practice 1.

Pro-Am class leader Geoff Emery was second in Practice 1 and sixth in Practice 2.

Carrera Cup returns to the track tomorrow at 10:30 ACST/11:00 AEST for Qualifying.