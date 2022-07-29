Hamilton: Vettel a ‘beautiful human being’

Lewis Hamilton has described his former Formula 1 championship rival Sebastian Vettel as a “beautiful human being.”

The Englishman’s comments come as the sport pays tribute to Vettel following his decision to retire at the end of the season.

A four-time world champion, Vettel is one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, and twice finished second to Hamilton in the title fight.

While rivals on track, in recent times the pair have become allies of sorts off track.

Vettel is one of the most outspoken, taking a stance on a number of social, environmental, and political issues, which has seen him, on multiple occasions, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Hamilton.

“There’s no lack of bravery in Sebastian,” Hamilton told Sky Sports.

“He has been one of the very, very few drivers in recent history that stood for much more than just himself.

“He’s used his voice in things that I’ve fought for, he’s stood by me, he’s taken the knee, he’s gone on his own journey and stood on the grid and fought things that he believed in, and for the greater good.

“I think he’s just a really beautiful human being, and I’m really grateful to have been in here during the time that he was racing.

“Watching his world championships was impressive,” he added.

“Sad to arrive today and see the news, but I know whatever he goes and does beyond this is doing to be even better.”

Vettel has used the platform afforded to him by Formula 1 and his prominence withing the sport to raise awareness for a raft of issues from equality and inclusion to the importance of bees in the ecosystem and carbon-capture technology.