Ferrari sets pace in 24 Hours of Spa qualifying

Iron Lynx secured a Ferrari one-two in Qualifying for the 24 Hours of Spa, with the Italian marque setting the pace ahead of the Super Pole.

Last year’s winners were in dominant form, with the #71 crew of Antonio Fuoco, Daniel Serra, and Davide Rigon securing pole, with Fuoco, delivering a 2:16.486s set a new GT3-era qualifying record.

The #51 sister car of Miguel Molina, James Calado, and Nicklas Nielsen vaulted into second spot with a 2:16.756s during the fourth and final qualifying segment.

The Iron Lynx cars were followed by the #6 Orange1 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini, while Audi Sport’s #12 Team Tresor and #32 Team WRT entries took fourth and fifth respectively.

Three class pole positions were decided during Qualifying.

Barwell Motorsport took the inaugural Gold Cup pole after its #77 Lamborghini qualified 29th overall.

AF Corse will start from Pro-Am pole after its #52 Ferrari qualified 41st on the grid, while the #20 SPS automotive performance Mercedes-AMG is on top in the Bronze Cup.

There were three Silver Cup cars among the top-20, ensuring that the battle for class pole will be decided in the Super Pole session

Meanwhile, the grid positions have been set for the contingent of Australian and New Zealand drivers set to compete in the iconic Belgian endurance race this weekend.

Matt Campbell’s EMA Motorsport team just missed out on a place in the Super Pole session, qualifying 22nd overall in a Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Fellow Australian and Silver Cup competitor Jordan Love’s Haupt Racing Team’s #4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 qualified 27th, while Pro-Am Cup entrant Kenny Habul’s SunEnergy1- by SPS #75 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will start the race from 51st.

New Zealander Jaxon Evans, who will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 R for Herberth Motorsport in the Pro-Am Cup, will start from 53rd on the grid.

Evans impressed in Pre-Qualifying, setting the pace in the Pro-Am class to finish sixth overall.

Fellow Kiwi and Pro-Am Cup challenger Earl Bamber slotted in a position behind Evans in Singha Racing Team TP 12’s Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The Earl Bamber Motorsport-prepared Porsche 911 GT3 R, featuring Australian father and son duo Stephen Grove and Brendon Grove, as well as New Zealand Dunlop Super2 Series front-runner Matthew Payne will start the race from 60th.

The #16 entry had a stunted lead up to the session, with both Payne and Stephen Grove spinning in Pre-Qualifying.

Payne spun exiting Les Combes, making light contact with the barriers, while Stephen Grove spun into the barriers at Speaker’s Corner.

Brendon Leitch, who is set to drive a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo for Leipert Motorsport in the Silver Cup, will start the race from the penultimate spot on the grid in 65th.

The Super Pole session will commence at 01:00 AEST on Saturday, and will see each crew nominate one driver to complete two flying laps of the 7km circuit.

The 24 Hours of Spa will commence 00:45 AEST on Sunday and will conclude the same time on Monday morning.