Best to run with no livery for The Bend wildcard

Tickford Racing wildcard Zak Best will run a plain black Ford Mustang at The Bend Motorsport Park after major sponsorship for the entry could not be secured.

Best is making his second wildcard start in the Repco Supercars Championship at this weekend’s OTR SuperSprint.

While there were discussions with a naming rights sponsor in the lead-up to the event, the deal was not able to be finalised.

“We felt we had a major partner lined up for Zak Best’s car for the weekend,” a team spokesperson told Speedcafe.com.

“Late in the piece that didn’t come to fruition, so we’ve elected to just run the car as it is [which is] as it will be on track.

“It doesn’t affect how we prepare or how we put everything together for this event with any of our cars. Same expectations are in place.”

The Bend follows Best’s solo main game debut at Hidden Valley Raceway, with the Benalla driver expecting to be more competitive on his second outing.

Fellow Tickford Racing driver James Courtney has a revised livery on his Snowy River Caravans Mustang, with more teal added to the scheme.

The company has signed as the naming rights sponsor on Courtney’s car for the remainder of the year.

Practice 1 for the OTR SuperSprint takes place tomorrow from 09:45 local time/10:15 AEST.