Sera launches online karting programme

Eighteen-time Australian Karting Champion David Sera has launched an online resource for karters and mechanics.

Kart Class is an online platform that gives access to diagrams, video content, and worksheets, and is accessible on most electronic devices.

Since its launch in September of last year, the programme has attracted over 250 members from 26 countries.

Sera, who has over 25 years experience in the kart racing scene as a driver and coach, told Speedcafe.com he established Kart Class to assist the next-generation of racers.

“I want to share my knowledge and help racers across Australia develop,” Sera said.

“Kart Class is about giving racers access to get good information, away from or at the track.

“You can basically just access it from your mobile phone, your laptop or your tablet, and once you log in, all the information that you need is right there at your disposal.

“It gives you access to 25 years of karting knowledge in the palm of your hands.”

The platform consists of two major programmes, targeting beginners and intermediate racers, and advanced level drivers.

The beginner programme is aimed at those interested in getting into motor racing, or those who have been in the sport for less than six months, and explores fundamentals such as basic racing techniques, kart set-up, race lines, apexes, and correct tyre pressures to use.

The champion’s programme is geared towards those with existing experience that want to further develop their race craft and challenge for championships, delving into deeper aspects of the sport such as braking techniques, race starts, wet weather driving, and the mindset to overcome your nerves, build your confidence, and contain your emotions.

Kart Class also provides access to a mindset coach, who has experience assisting Formula 1 drivers and MotoGP riders.

Sera said Kart Class is a way of extending of his existing coaching operation.

“I coach people at the race track itself, so sometimes I travel interstate and internationally, to places such as the USA, New Zealand, and Asia, but obviously with COVID-19 and the costs involved in that, it can get quite expensive,” he said.

“Knowing that the costs in motorsport keep going up, we know that this type of model is also not for everyone.

“Only so many people can get access to our coaching, but with an online platform, we can give people in remote parts of Australia or even different parts of the world access to what we like to believe is good information.

“We want this online platform to be accessible, affordable, and a resource that people can bring to the track and look back on.

“It’s a resource that people can actually look back on, because on a coaching day when we go to the tracks helping kids as young as seven, it can be difficult for them to retain information,” he added.

“So what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to provide videos, diagrams, and worksheets so that the kids are constantly learning, even when they’re away from the racetrack.

“There is also the added benefit of having access to a resource like that on your phone and right at your disposal at the race track.

“You can use Kart Class at the track to keep yourself accountable, achieve targeted outcomes, and to drive with purpose.”

Kart Class is currently accessible via a website, with an app currently under development.