Access all areas at Bathurst with motorsport royalty

Australian motorsport royalty Dick Johnson will give the winner of the 2022 Ultimate Motorsport Prize the VIP treatment at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Johnson, a three-time Bathurst 1000 winner and five-time Australian Touring Car Champion, will host the winners of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize being offered by Pirtek in support of the St. Vincent’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team has kindly donated a ‘money can’t buy’ experience with Johnson to give the winner and their friend a behind the scenes tour of the famous squad’s garage at what is the biggest event on the Supercars calendar.

“This raffle was a huge success last year but I’m expecting it to be bigger and better this year now that people understand that it is ‘real’,” Johnson said.

“The access, the experiences and the people the winners will meet are second to none.

“So as they say in the classics, you’ve got to be in it to win it.

“Pirtek have been supporters of ours [Shell V-Power Racing] for a long time and they are doing great work in support of the St Vincent’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

“I know Ross [last year’s winner] had a great time and really enjoyed the experience of being taken into the inner sanctum of a Supercars garage.

“From my point of view it’s an open garage and I know a lot of people get a kick out of being in and around the cars.

“The prize on offer has every element of a race weekend covered.

“The only way to guarantee you’re in with a chance of winning is to buy a ticket.

“All the money raised is going to a great cause and will assist the team at St Vincent’s Hospital to continue their research for many years to come.”

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize is being raffled and not auctioned so everyone has a chance to win, but the limited pool of tickets is selling fast.

Fans can buy their tickets for a chance to win this prize at https://www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.au/

The total prize offers an amazing list of experiences that includes: