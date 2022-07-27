Schedule released for bumper QR nationals event

A bumper schedule has been released for the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event at Queensland Raceway (August 5-7).

Three days of track action will mark the return of the national-level series to the revamped Ipswich circuit.

On-track action is headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, with a total of seven categories on show.

Also present are the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, GC Marine Australian Prototype Series and Radical Cup Australia.

Australian Production Cars will also have its traditional QR night race on Saturday.

Friday’s action kicks off at 08:30 local time/AEST, while Saturday sees 12 hours of running from 07:30 until 19:45.

Sunday’s on-track action begins at 08:45 local time/AEST with TCR Australia’s final race slated for 16:10.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here, while Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast live through Stan Sport.

CLICK HERE to view the full track schedule in PDF format.