Kvyat to make NASCAR debut at Indianapolis

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Road Course.

He will drive for Team Hezeberg, a non-chartered team who picked up Jacques Villeneuve for the Daytona 500 where they attained their best result of the season with 22nd.

The team have qualified for two other races in the 2022 season with driver Loris Hezemans, a two-time NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion.

Hezemans competed at the Circuit of the Americas and Road America, and finished 34th and 37th respectively.

Kvyat however, is not the first former F1 driver to announce his NASCAR debut this year, with Kimi Raikkonen to debut at Watkins Glen.

Russian driver, Kvyat, raced in F1 for seven years, including having a brief stint at Red Bull Racing, before being dropped to make way for Max Verstappen after four races in 2016.

Kvyat will drive the #26 this weekend, running the same number as he did in F1.

Last year, he was the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team who currently fields Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kvyat will be looking to get the first top-20 finish for Team Hezeberg this weekend in a double-header at the Indianapolis Road Course with NASCAR and the IndyCar Series.