GALLERY: BMW’s V8 LMDh car on track

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 27th July, 2022 - 9:01am

View the first on-track photos of BMW’s V8-powered LMDh car, which will debut in IMSA next year before entering WEC and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024.

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-1
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-2
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-3
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-4
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-5
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-6
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-7
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-8
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-9
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-10
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh-12

