Chadha, Robotham to pair up for Bathurst 1000 wildcard

Jaylyn Robotham has been locked in as Matt Chahda’s co-driver for a family-focussed wildcard tilt at this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The entry will be run under the Matt Chahda Motorsport banner and represents both drivers’ debut in the Great Race.

Nineteen-year-old Robotham is currently taking part in his second season in the Dunlop Super2 Series and clinched his maiden race win at Sydney Motorsport Park earlier in the year.

MCM, who runs Chahda in Super2, will field a Walkinshaw Andretti United-supplied ZB Commodore at Mount Panorama.

Amin Chahda, father of 28-year-old Matt, will fill the team principal role.

Robotham’s father, David, has been heavily involved in his son’s journey and thanked MCM for giving Jaylyn the opportunity.

“We are delighted that Jaylyn will fulfill his dream of racing at the Great Race as part of the MCM wildcard team,” said David Robotham.

“Jay has worked so hard for this and we are working closely with the team at MCM to make his debut a success.”

Amin Chahda added: “We are excited to have a young dynamic driver like Jaylyn partnering with Matt, as they both make their debut on the Mountain.

“We have followed Jay’s progress for some time and believe he will deliver on the day.”

The squad is currently working through its commercial programme but expects to announce a naming rights partner in the coming weeks.