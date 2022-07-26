Jones and Wall to resume Carrera Cup battle

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship drivers Harri Jones and David Wall will continue their battle for the title in Round 5 at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Heading into the South Australian round, McElrea Racing’s Jones leads the championship by 39 points over Wall.

Jones’ lead took a hit in Townsville, after he recorded results of 17th, 10th, and seventh, while Wall enjoyed a decent outing up north, finishing third for the round and second in the last race.

Wall is the only driver in the field to have finished in the top 10 in every race so far this year.

The pair lead a cohort of heading into South Australia after setting personal best performances in Far North Queensland.

Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Callum Hedge took his first round win in Townsville, while McElrea Racing’s Jackson Walls claimed his maiden Carrera Cup race win.

Bayley Hall, Brad Shiels, and Angelo Mouzouris also returned impressive performances.

In Morris Pro-Am, Geoff Emery became the season’s first repeat winner in the class, elevating him into the competition lead by 17 points from Stephen Grove, who is overseas for the 24 Hours of Spa this weekend.

Only eight points currently separate Dean Cook, Sam Shahin, Liam Talbot and Rodney Jane for positions three to six in the championship.

Following two practice sessions on Friday, Saturday plays host to qualifying and the first sprint race in the mid-afternoon.

A 40-minute, 20-lap endurance race takes place on Sunday morning before the final sprint race after midday.

All three races will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo Sports throughout the weekend.