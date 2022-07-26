Injured Foyt crew member released from hospital

AJ Foyt Racing tyre changer Chris McFadden has been released from hospital after being hit by Dalton Kellett in a pit stop at the Iowa IndyCar double-header.

The team has advised that McFadden was released on Sunday night (local time) and, despite preliminary assessments to the contrary, has no broken bones.

He does have, however, a “deep laceration to his left thigh and significant bruising”, and there is no timeline yet on when the Army veteran will return to the crew.

Fellow inside tyre changer Shelby Tracey was also caught up in the incident but escaped injury.

“On the last pit stop, I came in a little hot and just didn’t get it down into neutral quick enough and had an issue grabbing the clutch pedal given the angle going into the box and tagged a couple of the crewmen, just went long,” recounted Kellett.

“So, you know, really feel bad for those guys. It’s part of the job but it’s never easy when someone else has to pay for your mistake.

“So, feel really bad for Chris and Shelby.

“Chris has got an injury to his leg. He’s going to have to get evaluated at the hospital and he’ll be sidelined for bit but I know he’s a strong and fit guy. He’ll bounce back and be ready to go in no time.

“But like I said, really sorry to the #4 K-Line pit crew.

“You never want to have a race car pinching you between the wall.”

Kellett was issued a 30-second hold penalty for hitting personnel and was eventually classified 22nd.

Meanwhile, Team Penske has put Santino Ferrucci on standby for Josef Newgarden, who collapsed while exiting a transporter after a heavy crash.

Newgarden will be assessed this Thursday (local time), per IndyCar protocol, at which point it will be known if he can race in the weekend’s Indianapolis road course event.

