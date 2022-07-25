> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 25th July, 2022 - 12:50am

Full results from the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 53
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +10.587s
3 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +16.495s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +17.310s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +28.872s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +42.879s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +52.026s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +56.959s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +60.372s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +62.549s
11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +64.494s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +65.448s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +68.565s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +76.666s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +80.394s
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team DNF
19 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari DNF
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF

