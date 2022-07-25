Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix
Full results from the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|53
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+10.587s
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+16.495s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|+17.310s
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+28.872s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|+42.879s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|+52.026s
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|+56.959s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|+60.372s
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|+62.549s
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|+64.494s
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+65.448s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|+68.565s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|+76.666s
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|+80.394s
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|DNF
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|DNF
|19
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|DNF
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|DNF
