VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar Race 1 highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th July, 2022 - 11:19am

Highlights of Race 1 of the Iowa IndyCar double-header, in which Josef Newgarden led more than 200 laps.

