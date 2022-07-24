> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 French Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th July, 2022 - 12:00pm

The provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, including all penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team
16 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
19 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team

Penalties

  • Sainz – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
  • Magnussen – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used

The French Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.

