Starting Grid: Formula 1 French Grand Prix
The provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, including all penalties.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|16
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|19
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
Penalties
- Sainz – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
- Magnussen – Required to start from the back of the starting grid – Additional power unit elements have been used
The French Grand Prix begins at 23:00 AEST.
