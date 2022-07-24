Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:31.727
|1:31.216
|1:30.872
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:31.891
|1:31.990
|1:31.176
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:32.354
|1:32.120
|1:31.335
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:33.041
|1:32.274
|1:31.765
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:32.672
|1:32.777
|1:32.032
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:33.109
|1:32.633
|1:32.131
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:32.819
|1:32.631
|1:32.552
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:33.394
|1:32.836
|1:32.780
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:32.297
|1:31.081
|0:00.000
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:32.756
|1:32.649
|0:00.000
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:33.404
|1:32.922
|
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:33.346
|1:33.048
|
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:33.034
|1:33.052
|
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:33.285
|1:33.276
|
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:33.423
|1:33.307
|
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:33.439
|
|
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:33.439
|
|
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:33.674
|
|
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:33.701
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:33.794
|
|
