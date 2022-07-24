> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th July, 2022 - 1:31am

Full results from Qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:31.727 1:31.216 1:30.872
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:31.891 1:31.990 1:31.176
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:32.354 1:32.120 1:31.335
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:33.041 1:32.274 1:31.765
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:32.672 1:32.777 1:32.032
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:33.109 1:32.633 1:32.131
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:32.819 1:32.631 1:32.552
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.394 1:32.836 1:32.780
9 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:32.297 1:31.081 0:00.000
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:32.756 1:32.649 0:00.000
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:33.404 1:32.922
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:33.346 1:33.048
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:33.034 1:33.052
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:33.285 1:33.276
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:33.423 1:33.307
16 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:33.439
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:33.439
18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:33.674
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:33.701
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:33.794

