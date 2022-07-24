> News > IndyCar

Power on verge of history with Iowa IndyCar pole double

Daniel Herrero

Sunday 24th July, 2022 - 1:31am

Will Power

Team Penske’s Will Power is one away from equalling the all-time pole position record after qualifying fastest for both races of IndyCar’s Iowa double-header.

Power’s two qualifying laps around the 0.875-mile tri-oval yielded the 65th and 66th poles of his IndyCar career, bringing him tantalisingly close to Mario Andretti’s all-time record of 67.

To get there, he had to knock off team-mate and pre-event favourite Josef Newgarden, with Penske claiming a front row lockout for both encounters, while Scott McLaughlin qualified fifth for Race 11 of the season later this morning (AEST) and sixth for Race 12 in the team’s #3 entry.

A single session was used to set the starting grid for both races, with respective first laps deciding the first grid and second laps, the second.

Drivers rolled out on the basis of reversed entrant points standings and it only took until the fourth car for both of the pole times of 2020, the last visit to Iowa, to be knocked off.

Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing) had the honours, with a Lap 1 speed of 175.205mph (281.965km/h) and a Lap 2 speed of 175.812mph (282.942km/h).

His provisional poles lasted until Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) went out three cars later, and Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing) immediately beat both of those.

Sato’s team-mate David Malukas (DCR w/ HMD Motorsports) did likewise on his first lap, but Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing) went to provisional pole for both races on the 13th run of the session with laps of 177.478mph (285.623km/h) and 177.287mph (285.316km/h).

Conor Daly (Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian) could only manage a 174.739mph (281.215km/h) first lap but made a massive jump in speed on his second when he nailed a 177.525mph (285.699km/h) to go quickest on Lap 2 times.

However, after stepping out of Car #26, he would state on broadcast that he was due for an engine change between races which would trigger a grid penalty.

As it turned out, Herta would not be on pole regardless, given Newgarden clocked laps of 177.782mph (286.112km/h) and 177.904mph (286.309km/h).

That put Car #2 on top of both starting grids with three drivers to come, and Alex Palou (Ganassi) could not get close to knocking Newgarden off.

Power, however, stormed to a 178.130mph (286.672km/h) and then a 177.944 (286.373km/h), which series leader Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi) would not threaten when he brought a close to proceedings.

All told, the top 10 on the starting grid for Race 11 of the season is Power from Newgarden, Daly, Pato O’Ward (McLaren SP), McLaughlin, Malukas, Harvey, Rinus VeeKay (ECR), Sato, and Romain Grosjean (Andretti), with Ericsson 12th, Scott Dixon (Ganassi) 13th, and Palou 14th.

Herta holds third on the grid for Race 12 for now, pending that forecast engine change.

Race 11 of the season gets underway later today at 06:06 AEST, with live and ad-free coverage on Stan Sport from 06:00 AEST.

Results: Qualifying for Race 11

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Lap 1 time Lap 1 speed (mph)
1 12 Will Power D/C/F 0:18.0607 178.199
2 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 0:18.1031 177.782
3 20 Conor Daly D/C/F 0:18.1341 177.478
4 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 0:18.1399 177.421
5 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 0:18.1571 177.253
6 18 David Malukas D/H/F 0:18.1900 176.932
7 45 Jack Harvey D/H/F 0:18.2167 176.673
8 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 0:18.2216 176.626
9 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F 0:18.2279 176.564
10 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F 0:18.2378 176.469
11 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 0:18.2595 176.259
12 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 0:18.3026 175.844
13 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 0:18.3207 175.670
14 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 0:18.3667 175.230
15 48 Jimmie Johnson D/H/F 0:18.3693 175.205
16 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 0:18.4166 174.755
17 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 0:18.4183 174.739
18 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F 0:18.4254 174.672
19 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 0:18.4488 174.450
20 30 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F 0:18.5297 173.689
21 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F 0:18.5581 173.423
22 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F 0:18.5588 173.416
23 33 Ed Carpenter D/C/F 0:18.5599 173.406
24 14 Kyle Kirkwood D/C/F 0:18.6436 172.628
25 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 0:18.6647 172.432
26 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F 0:18.7049 172.062

Results: Qualifying for Race 12

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Lap 2 time Lap 2 speed (mph)
1 12 Will Power D/C/F 0:18.0796 178.013
2 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 0:18.0907 177.904
3 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 0:18.1293 177.525
4 20 Conor Daly D/C/F 0:18.1536 177.287
5 51 Takuma Sato D/H/F 0:18.1545 177.278
6 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 0:18.1550 177.273
7 45 Jack Harvey D/H/F 0:18.1939 176.894
8 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 0:18.2214 176.627
9 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 0:18.2217 176.625
10 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 0:18.2464 176.385
11 28 Romain Grosjean D/H/F 0:18.2550 176.302
12 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 0:18.2737 176.122
13 48 Jimmie Johnson D/H/F 0:18.3059 175.812
14 18 David Malukas D/H/F 0:18.3498 175.392
15 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 0:18.3802 175.101
16 60 Simon Pagenaud D/H/F 0:18.4469 174.468
17 30 Christian Lundgaard D/H/F 0:18.4495 174.444
18 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 0:18.4514 174.426
19 33 Ed Carpenter D/C/F 0:18.4738 174.214
20 14 Kyle Kirkwood D/C/F 0:18.5111 173.863
21 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 0:18.5224 173.757
22 77 Callum Ilott D/C/F 0:18.5289 173.696
23 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 0:18.5378 173.613
24 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 0:18.5881 173.143
25 29 Devlin DeFrancesco D/H/F 0:18.6035 173.000
26 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F 0:18.6449 172.616

