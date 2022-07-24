Murphy touts Hampton Downs for replacement NZ Supercars round

Greg Murphy believes Hampton Downs would be the best possible replacement for a New Zealand Supercars round in the wake of Pukekohe Park Raceway’s closure.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing announced last week that Pukekohe would cease motorsport operations in April 2023.

It means this year’s ITM Auckland SuperSprint, which will be the 16th Supercars event at the circuit, will be the last.

Supercars released a statement affirming its commitment to a round in New Zealand, stating it would investigate alternative operations.

Murphy, a Kiwi himself and legend of the sport, spoke highly of Hampton Downs, labelling the Tony Quinn-owned track as a more than appropriate replacement.

The circuit was slated to host Supercars in 2020 due to local regulation which prevented Pukekohe from doing so on the planned ANZAC Day date.

However, neither Pukekohe nor Hampton Downs hosted Supercars that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the immediate solution is very clear in my mind and that’s Hampton Downs,” Murphy told Speedcafe.com of possible options.

“They were planning on filling that gap that was over the ANZAC Day debacle.

“Where that all [went out the window] with COVID anyway. It’s an amazing venue.

“It’s a great race track; it’s an amazing facility; everything’s there. I’m sure everyone would be really excited about going to a new venue for Supercars.

“The population base too, [it has] everything a Supercars event needs to be on the map right there at Hampton Downs.

“I don’t see there being too much need or discussion about it, who knows down the line what the future might hold?

“But as far as facilities go, Hampton has the best facilities in the country.”

Murphy says he will personally do everything he can to support the continuation of a Supercars event in New Zealand.

At this year’s NZ round, the 49-year-old will rejoin the broadcast team and also race a Ford Sierra.

“I just like being a part of supporting the championship in whatever way that is,” enthused Murphy.

“I’m looking forward to the event this year and working with partners that are involved in the event.

“But also doing a little bit of chat with the Supercar television crew and also doing a bit of racing as well through the event.

“The New Zealand event is a big thing for me and I’m always open to helping Supercars and everybody else.”

The Auckland SuperSprint will take place from September 9-11.