Four drivers penalised after F2 Sprint race

A total of four drivers have been penalised following Saturday’s Formula 2 Sprint race at Paul Ricard.

The encounter was won by New Zealander Liam Lawson, who headed Jehan Daruvala and Theo Pourchaire to the chequered flag.

However, the third-placed Frenchman was recipient of a post-race penalty which dropped him to seventh.

Pourchaire was penalised for his role in a scuffle with Marcus Armstrong in the closing stages which saw the Kiwi forced off the track at Turn 11.

Armstrong ultimately fall to ninth and out of the points at the flag, though he too picked up a time penalty.

Juri Vips was also penalised for a scrap with Armstrong after he was judged to have pushed his Hitech team-mate off the racetrack at the final corner at the end of the penultimate race.

That saw the Estonian slip to 11th in the final reckoning after his five-second penalty was applied.

Armstrong had been one of the aggressors in the middle of the race, clashing with Jehan Daruvala as the Indian began struggling for pace.

An aggressive move saw the pair make contact, Daruvala holding on to this position despite the clash.

That resulted in a five-second penalty for Armstrong, which saw him demoted to 14th in the final classification.

The net result of the time penalties was points leader Felipe Drugovich being promoted from fourth to third, while Jack Doohan also rose one spot to fourth.

The final penalty went to Enzo Fittipaldi, who crashed out while battling with Roberto Merhi.

Fittipaldi was deemed he had not achieved significant overlap by the turn-in point and was therefore at fault in the incident, collecting a five grid-place penalty as a consequence.

He started the Feature race from 19th as a result, down from 14th.

The Formula 2 Feature race was scheduled to get underway at 1735 AEST, but a delay saw that pushed back to 1745.