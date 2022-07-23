> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd July, 2022 - 10:17pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 22 1:32.272
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 13 1:32.626 +0.354s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 19 1:32.909 +0.637s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 21 1:33.255 +0.983s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 24 1:33.293 +1.021s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:33.376 +1.104s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 17 1:33.505 +1.233s
8 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 18 1:33.558 +1.286s
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 15 1:33.669 +1.397s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 18 1:33.751 +1.479s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 16 1:33.788 +1.516s
12 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 15 1:33.841 +1.569s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:33.869 +1.597s
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:33.872 +1.600s
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 18 1:33.911 +1.639s
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 22 1:34.031 +1.759s
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 17 1:34.122 +1.850s
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 19 1:34.177 +1.905s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 11 1:34.222 +1.950s
20 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 11 1:34.536 +2.264s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]