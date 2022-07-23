Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:32.272
|
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13
|1:32.626
|+0.354s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|19
|1:32.909
|+0.637s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|21
|1:33.255
|+0.983s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|24
|1:33.293
|+1.021s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|17
|1:33.376
|+1.104s
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:33.505
|+1.233s
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|18
|1:33.558
|+1.286s
|9
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|15
|1:33.669
|+1.397s
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18
|1:33.751
|+1.479s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|16
|1:33.788
|+1.516s
|12
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|15
|1:33.841
|+1.569s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:33.869
|+1.597s
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:33.872
|+1.600s
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|18
|1:33.911
|+1.639s
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:34.031
|+1.759s
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|17
|1:34.122
|+1.850s
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|19
|1:34.177
|+1.905s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|11
|1:34.222
|+1.950s
|20
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|11
|1:34.536
|+2.264s
