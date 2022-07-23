> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd July, 2022 - 2:16am

Full results from Free Practice 2 ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:32.527
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:32.628 +0.101s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 17 1:33.077 +0.550s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:33.291 +0.764s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 23 1:33.517 +0.990s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 21 1:33.607 +1.080s
7 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:33.906 +1.379s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:33.928 +1.401s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 23 1:33.984 +1.457s
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 16 1:34.060 +1.533s
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 24 1:34.259 +1.732s
12 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:34.264 +1.737s
13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 27 1:34.420 +1.893s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:34.540 +2.013s
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 26 1:34.595 +2.068s
16 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 23 1:34.653 +2.126s
17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:34.654 +2.127s
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:34.660 +2.133s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:35.195 +2.668s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:35.412 +2.885s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]