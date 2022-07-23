Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:32.527
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:32.628
|+0.101s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|17
|1:33.077
|+0.550s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:33.291
|+0.764s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|23
|1:33.517
|+0.990s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:33.607
|+1.080s
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:33.906
|+1.379s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:33.928
|+1.401s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|23
|1:33.984
|+1.457s
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|16
|1:34.060
|+1.533s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|24
|1:34.259
|+1.732s
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|27
|1:34.264
|+1.737s
|13
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|27
|1:34.420
|+1.893s
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:34.540
|+2.013s
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|26
|1:34.595
|+2.068s
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|23
|1:34.653
|+2.126s
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|26
|1:34.654
|+2.127s
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:34.660
|+2.133s
|19
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:35.195
|+2.668s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|26
|1:35.412
|+2.885s
