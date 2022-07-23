PremiAir Supercars team moves into new workshop

PremiAir Racing has shown off imagery of the new, permanent workshop which it has now moved into on the Gold Coast.

The Repco Supercars Championship’s newest squad, which morphed out of Team Sydney/Tekno Autosports, had been operating out of a PremiAir Hire depot in the Brisbane suburb of Darra.

While said depot is the regular home of the top fuel dragster which team owner Peter Xiberras himself recently drove to a championship title, it was a temporary base for the touring car squad.

PremiAir’s two ZB Commodores have now moved down to a brand-new facility in the suburb of Arundel, a few kilometres up the road from the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.

“It has been a huge first half of the year for everyone at PremiAir Racing and we are all so thankful to PremiAir Hire Queensland State Manager Theo Woollett and his team at PremiAir Hire Darra for making us feel so welcome while we waited for our new home on the Gold Coast to come online,” said Team Principal Matt Cook.

“While we have greatly enjoyed being a part of the PremiAir Hire Darra family these past months, this move into our purpose-built facility marks a great step forward as we continue to work around the clock on our efforts to move further up the field in our debut season.

“We are not doing anything by halves, and this new workshop is a testament to our commitment to ensuring we have the best tools at the disposal of the best people we can to make sure we are putting our best foot forward now and into the future.”

The slick new workshop has been fitted out with the assistance of the team’s partners, Havendeen, Gearwrench and Polyfloor Australia.

Xiberras commented, “Things obviously came together very quickly for us at the beginning of the year, and I am very proud of how the PremiAir Hire Darra depot welcomed our new Supercars team with open arms.

“With our new workshop now up and running, we have taken another big step forward as we pursue the best possible set-up for success.”

PremiAir is one of three Gold Coast-based teams, the others being Dick Johnson Racing (Stapylton) and Matt Stone Racing (Yatala), while Triple Eight Race Engineering is once again the only Brisbane outfit (Banyo).

The Supercars Championship resumes next weekend with the OTR SuperSprint at The Bend.

Chris Pither is 23rd in the drivers’ standings on the way to the South Australian circuit while new team-mate James Golding, who replaced Garry Jacobson in the Subway car, has only just notched up his first event with PremiAir, at the NTI Townsville 500.