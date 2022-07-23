Power quickest, McLaughlin third in Iowa IndyCar practice

Will Power
Team Penske’s Will Power has gone fastest in the sole Practice session for this weekend’s Iowa IndyCar double-header.
Power headed up an all-Chevrolet top three at the end of the 90-minute session, ahead of Ed Carpenter Racing’s Conor Daly and fellow Penske driver Scott McLaughlin, with Honda’s best being Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.
Daly’s personal-best lap, a 173.239mph (278.801km/h)/18.5778s, had him quickest after the initial runs and that was still the case when a Caution was called in the 23rd minute for a track inspection.
In fact, it took until the 70th minute for that marker to be bettered, when Power laid down a 173.285mph (278.875km/h)/18.5729s lap.
Minutes later, McLaughlin, whose only previous visit to Iowa Speedway was a test last month, made it a Penske one-three with a 173.083mph (278.550km/h)/18.5946s effort.
Those laps were followed shortly by a second Caution, ostensibly for another track inspection, although it coincided with a fox running across the 0.875-mile tri-oval.
The green flag flew again with just over 10 minutes remaining, but the top three remained the same for the balance of proceedings.
Palou, however, crept up to fourth on a 172.764mph (278.037km/h)/18.6289s, edging Pato O’Ward to fifth after the McLaren SP driver had gone as quick as a 172.687mph (277.913km/h)/18.6372s.
Rounding out the top 10 were series leader Marcus Ericsson (Ganassi), Josef Newgarden (Penske), Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Jimmie Johnson (Ganassi), and last-start winner Scott Dixon (Ganassi).
Notables further back included Felix Rosenqvist (McLaren SP) in 12th, Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian) in 14th, Takuma Sato (Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing) in 15th, Simon Pagenaud (Meyer Shank Racing) in 17th, Helio Castroneves (MSR) in 19th, and Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) in 20th.
Qualifying is a two-lap format, with drivers’ respective first laps setting the grid for Race 1 of the weekend and second laps for Race 2.
Qualifying gets underway on Sunday morning at 00:30 AEST, and Race 1 at 06:06 AEST, with both of those sessions live and ad-free on Stan Sport.
Results: Practice
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|C/E/T
|Fastest lap
|Speed (mph)
|Split 1st/prev
|Lap
|1
|12
|Will Power
|D/C/F
|0:18.5729
|173.285
|
|77/90
|2
|20
|Conor Daly
|D/C/F
|0:18.5778
|173.239
|0.0049/0.0049
|4/93
|3
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|D/C/F
|0:18.5946
|173.083
|0.0217/0.0168
|80/103
|4
|10
|Alex Palou
|D/H/F
|0:18.6289
|172.764
|0.0560/0.0343
|114/119
|5
|5
|Pato O’Ward
|D/C/F
|0:18.6372
|172.687
|0.0643/0.0083
|53/106
|6
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|D/H/F
|0:18.7313
|171.819
|0.1584/0.0941
|78/81
|7
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|D/C/F
|0:18.7599
|171.557
|0.1870/0.0286
|4/91
|8
|15
|Graham Rahal
|D/H/F
|0:18.8242
|170.971
|0.2513/0.0643
|8/84
|9
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|D/H/F
|0:18.8436
|170.795
|0.2707/0.0194
|54/85
|10
|9
|Scott Dixon
|D/H/F
|0:18.8476
|170.759
|0.2747/0.0040
|84/90
|11
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|D/C/F
|0:18.8531
|170.709
|0.2802/0.0055
|5/106
|12
|7
|Felix Rosenqvist
|D/C/F
|0:18.8606
|170.641
|0.2877/0.0075
|63/102
|13
|45
|Jack Harvey
|D/H/F
|0:18.8918
|170.360
|0.3189/0.0312
|103/114
|14
|26
|Colton Herta
|D/H/F
|0:18.9071
|170.222
|0.3342/0.0153
|56/81
|15
|51
|Takuma Sato
|D/H/F
|0:18.9191
|170.114
|0.3462/0.0120
|7/94
|16
|30
|Christian Lundgaard
|D/H/F
|0:18.9276
|170.037
|0.3547/0.0085
|82/89
|17
|60
|Simon Pagenaud
|D/H/F
|0:18.9301
|170.015
|0.3572/0.0025
|72/93
|18
|18
|David Malukas
|D/H/F
|0:18.9416
|169.912
|0.3687/0.0115
|79/95
|19
|06
|Helio Castroneves
|D/H/F
|0:18.9487
|169.848
|0.3758/0.0071
|28/92
|20
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|D/H/F
|0:18.9906
|169.473
|0.4177/0.0419
|54/77
|21
|77
|Callum Ilott
|D/C/F
|0:19.0681
|168.785
|0.4952/0.0775
|87/91
|22
|33
|Ed Carpenter
|D/C/F
|0:19.0904
|168.587
|0.5175/0.0223
|5/77
|23
|28
|Romain Grosjean
|D/H/F
|0:19.1150
|168.370
|0.5421/0.0246
|48/95
|24
|29
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|D/H/F
|0:19.1753
|167.841
|0.6024/0.0603
|91/93
|25
|4
|Dalton Kellett
|D/C/F
|0:19.2663
|167.048
|0.6934/0.0910
|90/91
|26
|14
|Kyle Kirkwood
|D/C/F
|0:19.2954
|166.796
|0.7225/0.0291
|53/78
