WSS cancelled for a third straight season

World Series Sprintcars (WSS) has been cancelled for a third straight season, with Speedway Australia citing tyre shortages, inflation, and COVID among the reasons.

In 2022/23, the Sprintcar State Series will again be held in place of a national tour, as was the case in 2020/21 and 2021/22, when border closures wreaked havoc.

According to WSS’s announcement, the Speedway Australia board had “no option but to revert to the state-based calendar.”

“World Series Sprintcars is our sport’s most widely recognised and respected brand, and the decision was made primarily around protecting that brand,” explained Speedway Australia board Chairman, Guy Thompson.

“With the multiple threats facing us in the upcoming season, we couldn’t guarantee that World Series would be able to bring the travelling roadshow that the fans have come to love over the last 35 years.

“The forecast tyre shortage and the unpredictability of shipping delays were certainly factors, but there’s also the added pressures of rising diesel, flight and accommodation cost to the teams and to Speedway Australia, not to mention the rising concern around Covid’s potential resurgence.”

WSS is slated to return in 2023/24 but, in the meantime, Thompson called on speedway fans to support the state competitions, which are still likely to have an American presence.

“The States Series has had an amazing response in the last two years, particularly from the tracks who were very thankful for Speedway Australia’s support in instigating a calendar that still offered good payouts,” he added.

“But when you consider that this year will likely have the return of some American drivers coming back to Australia, the scene is set for what will be a fantastic return to international competition across the nation.”

The States Series calendars will be released after consultation with the Sprintcar Control Council of Australia.