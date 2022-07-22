Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from the opening hour of Practice ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:33.930
|
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:34.021
|+0.091s
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:34.268
|+0.338s
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|24
|1:34.881
|+0.951s
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20
|1:34.979
|+1.049s
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|1:35.174
|+1.244s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:35.232
|+1.302s
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|23
|1:35.414
|+1.484s
|9
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:35.426
|+1.496s
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|20
|1:35.660
|+1.730s
|11
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:35.676
|+1.746s
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|18
|1:35.810
|+1.880s
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|20
|1:35.828
|+1.898s
|14
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:35.851
|+1.921s
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|21
|1:35.875
|+1.945s
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|1:36.022
|+2.092s
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|1:36.104
|+2.174s
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:36.127
|+2.197s
|19
|88
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|19
|1:36.332
|+2.402s
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|22
|1:37.043
|+3.113s
