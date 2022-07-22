> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 French Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 22nd July, 2022 - 11:18pm

Full results from the opening hour of Practice ahead of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix in Paul Ricard.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:33.930
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 18 1:34.021 +0.091s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:34.268 +0.338s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:34.881 +0.951s
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 20 1:34.979 +1.049s
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:35.174 +1.244s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 20 1:35.232 +1.302s
8 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 23 1:35.414 +1.484s
9 19 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:35.426 +1.496s
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 20 1:35.660 +1.730s
11 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:35.676 +1.746s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 18 1:35.810 +1.880s
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 20 1:35.828 +1.898s
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:35.851 +1.921s
15 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 21 1:35.875 +1.945s
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 18 1:36.022 +2.092s
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 21 1:36.104 +2.174s
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:36.127 +2.197s
19 88 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:36.332 +2.402s
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 22 1:37.043 +3.113s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]