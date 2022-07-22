No Hildebrand for Iowa IndyCar double-header

AJ Foyt Racing’s JR Hildebrand will not compete in this weekend’s Iowa IndyCar double-header, following sponsorship dramas with Rokit.

The publication of the official entry lists for the 11th and 12th races of the season shows the team fielding only Car #4 for Dalton Kellett and Car #14 for Kyle Kirkwood, as was the case a week earlier in Toronto.

Tatiana Calderon would have driven AJ Foyt’s #11 Chevrolet in Toronto but was sidelined “due to an interruption in sponsorship funding”, according to the team’s preview for that event.

However, the sponsorship issues had the potential to affect not just Calderon but also Hildebrand, given the former was driving on road courses/street circuits and the latter on the ovals which make up the balance of the season.

The timing of the entry’s return was said to be “undetermined”, but no specific mention of Hildebrand at the time.

Now, 26-car entry lists have been released for Saturday’s 250-lapper and Sunday’s 300-lapper, and while that represents growth of one car relative to Toronto, the extra is Ed Carpenter Racing’s #33 Chevrolet for the man himself.

Car #11 had indeed sported Rokit backing when Hildebrand drove at Texas, while the ABC Supply sponsorship for the Indianapolis 500 was consistent with his Indy-only campaign with AJ Foyt last year.

As Hildebrand’s 2022 programme was planned to be, Carpenter is tackling all five oval races this year in a third car for his team.

It is the only change to the entry list since the field ventured over the border, although that much is notable as well.

Alex Palou continues in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda amid the wantaway Spaniard’s contract wrangle involving McLaren Racing.

It had been thought that Palou might be benched once the mess became public in the days before Indy Toronto, but he stayed onboard and finished the race in sixth, 16 positions higher than where he started.

The 2021 champion is now up to third in the series, behind team-mate Marcus Ericsson and Team Penske’s Will Power, with that trio covered by 37 points and more than 100 on offer this weekend.

A single Practice session will be held tomorrow morning from 06:30 AEST, with that session live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Entry list: Race 11, Iowa

Num Driver Hometown Entry name Team Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Freightliner Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 5 Pato O’Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio High Rock Vodka Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Deloitte Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Note: Entry list is identical for Race 12, Iowa